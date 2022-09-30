Skip to content

chillTV/DPAC 2022 Chilliwack School Board ALL-Candidates DEBATE #2 of 2 – Dr. Darrell Furgason, Darren Ollinger, Margaret Reid, Willow Reichelt, David Swankey, Brian VanGarderen (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV/DPAC 2022 Chilliwack School Board ALL-Candidates DEBATE #2 of 2 – Dr. Darrell Furgason, Darren Ollinger, Margaret Reid, Willow Reichelt, David Swankey, Brian VanGarderen.

Your Moderators:
DJ Pohl & William Klaassen

Brought to you by SD33 District Parent Advisor Council (Chilliwack DPAC) & chillTV!

Thank you to everyone that had a hand in making this event possible, most especially the candidates, who whether you agree with their positions or not are passionate about their beliefs and are putting themselves ‘out there’ to make a difference to our community.

We truly appreciate it. So what you can do as a way of thanking them is VOTE on or before October 15th!

Special thanks to the Vineyard Community Centre and especially Jeff Webb for their incredible hospitality and support!

Also our Debates Organizing Committee, Katie Bartel, Meghan Martel Reid, DJ Pohl, William Klaassen, Wayne Bjorge & Berris Karden.

chillTV: Vote!

chillTV/DPAC 2022

