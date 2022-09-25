Skip to content

Sardis Home Fire Started with Unattended Pot of Oil on the Stove

Sardis – Early Sunday morning ,40 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1,3,4, and 6 responded to a reported structure fire in the 44000 block of Monte Vista Drive in Sardis.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy black smoke coming from a residential manufactured home.

Firefighters entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire.

Prior to fire crews arriving, neighbours observed smoke coming from the home, broke 2 front windows and managed to pull the male homeowner out the front window to a safe location.

The home owner was transported to CGH by BCEHS paramedics with smoke inhalation.

The manufactured home has heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

No one was seriously hurt.

The fire originated on the kitchen’s stove top and an unattended pot of oil igniting after the homeowner fell asleep.

There were no working smoke alarms in this home.

