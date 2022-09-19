Skip to content

Chilliwack Pays Tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – A small but dedicated group showed up at the Downtown Chilliwack Cenotaph (Veterans Park). This was one of two memorials paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she was laid to rest, hours earlier, at Windsor Castle.

The other ceremony at the All Sappers Memorial Park in Vedder near the old CFB Chilliwack base.

Dignitaries included Mayor Ken Popove and Councilors Sue Knott and Chris Kloot, a representative for Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl, a representative for 147 Air Wolf Air Cadets Chilliwack, and members of the Royal Canadian Legion, Royal Canadian Legion Br. 295 and Anavets.

QE II Memorial Sept 19/2022/Veterans Park Chilliwack/FVN
QE II Memorial Sept 19/2022/Veterans Park Chilliwack/FVN
QE II Memorial Sept 19/2022/Veterans Park Chilliwack/FVN

