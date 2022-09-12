Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 (Chilliwack) Conducting Funeral Memorial Service for HRH Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday September 19

Chilliwack – The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 (Chilliwack) will conduct a funeral memorial service for HRH Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday September 19. This will commence at 10:30AM at All Sappers Memorial Park in Vedder and at Veterans Park in Chilliwack. All are Welcome to attend.
