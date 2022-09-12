Skip to content

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 (Chilliwack) Conducting Funeral Memorial Service for HRH Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday September 19

  1. Home
  2. Education/Learning
  3. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 (Chilliwack) Conducting Funeral Memorial Service for HRH Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday September 19

Chilliwack – The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 (Chilliwack) will conduct a funeral memorial service for HRH Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday September 19. This will commence at 10:30AM at All Sappers Memorial Park in Vedder and at Veterans Park in Chilliwack. All are Welcome to attend.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 (Chilliwack)

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts