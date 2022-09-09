Rosedale’s Ethan Flemming Passes Away from Cancer

Rosedale/Chilliwack – Heartbreak.

Back in February, we told you about Ethan Flemming. He was a student at Rosedale Traditional Community School and a student at A D Rundle. However, Ethan was battling cancer for a third time in his young 16 year lifetime.

He was doing chemo at BC Children’s Hospital while the family is staying at Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver.

On Thursday February 17, Rosedale students along with an RCMP escort walked through Rosedale, in support of Ethan.

His mom Tanna started a Facebook group: Ethan’s World.

On May 18, came the good news: One more CT scan of Ethan’s lungs, before we head home. 6 months living at BC Children’s hospital.Our truck was packed.

On May 30, two pictures on Ethan’s World Facebook page said it all. Ethan was back at school.

Since then, there were more complications, and then the worst news on September 9.

Ethan’s World :

It is with great sadness that at 4:15 this morning, surrounded by his family at home, Ethan took his last breath in his father’s arms. Although we knew this cancer was going to take him, we weren’t expecting it to happen this way, and for it to be so soon.

Ethan donated his body to BC Children’s Hospital for research in hopes of helping others that may have to deal with this @@@@@ @@@@@ cancer.

The family would like to thank everyone for all their help, prayers and donations.

At this time the family would appreciate that everyone respects their privacy.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.