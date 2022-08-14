Skip to content

Huskers Win Again Over Expansion Kodiaks

Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers are now 3-1 after the Saturday night win over the expansion Prince George Kodiaks 43-17.

Good for second place overall behind the undefeated Okanagan Sun.

The Huskers remain undefeated at home.

Now reality will set in, as that is the last summer home game for the Huskers and they won’t be back at Exhibition Stadium until October.

All three of their games in September are on the road.

Next up is Langley against the Rams at McLeod Stadium on September 3.

Huskers Aug 13 2022/ Mark Hendley chillTV
Huskers Aug 13 2022/ Mark Hendley chillTV
Huskers Aug 13 2022/ Mark Hendley chillTV
Huskers Aug 13 2022/ Mark Hendley chillTV
Sat Aug 13, 2022 @ 5:30pNanaimo District Secondary School (NDSS), Wakesiah Avenue, Nanaimo, BC, CanadaKamloops Broncos35VI Raiders16Final
Sat Aug 13, 2022 @ 7:00pApple Bowl Stadium, Burtch Road, Kelowna, BC, CanadaWestshore Rebels29OKANAGAN SUN65Final
Sat Aug 13, 2022 @ 7:00pExhibition Field, Spadina Avenue, Chilliwack, BC, CanadaPrince George Kodiaks17VALLEY HUSKERS34

