Long Time Abbotsford Politician Simon Gibson, To Run Again for Council Seat – October 15

Abbotsford – Simon Gibson is no stranger to the Abbotsford and Fraser Valley political scene.

The long time councillor, and two-term Abbotsford area MLA Simon Gibson, has announced he will be seeking election to Council this fall.

(Gibson was elected as MLA for Abbotsford-Mission 2013 and re-elected MLA in 2017.)

The Municipal Elections are October 15.

His History:

As MLA, Gibson served on Treasury Board, Finance and Public Accounts Committees and was a Deputy Speaker and a Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Education.

“I feel I have the experience and knowledge to be a productive and active member of our Council,” Gibson said.

He resigned from Council after being first elected but continued, uncompensated, for approximately half a year to avoid the need for a by-election.

“My legislative experience will be useful to Council as the city requires on-going support from the province on various projects and initiatives.”

In his media statement:

Gibson feels he has the time available to participate fully in Council’s work as he is retired although continues to teach in the School of Business at Trinity Western University (part time).

Gibson previously taught at both TWU and UFV for a total of 16 years. He was the former marketing manager for a precursor credit union to Coast Capital for eight years.

Simon is a graduate of Carleton University in Ottawa and UVic and Simon Fraser University. ( and dabbled in college radio)

He is married to Joy, a retired Abbotsford elementary school teacher, and they have two daughters and three grandsons. He enjoys long-distance running, cycling and creative writing.

“Should people wish to get in touch, they can phone or text at (236) 509-3340.”

Linked In Profile is here.



