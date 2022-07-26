Agassiz Speedway and Local Racing Fans Mourn The Loss of Rex Morgan

Agassiz – What was supposed to be a routine fun night at the Agassiz Speedway turned into tears.

Last Saturday as the race card moved along, there was a medical incident at the track.

EMS crews quickly moved into the track to assist Rex Morgan.

Rex was the type of guy that you wanted in your pit crew.

And he always had to time of day for everyone.

The Agassiz Speedway Board of Directors posted to Facebook:

Agassiz Executive and Members would like to relay our heartfelt condolences to the family and teams of the 29 and 92 cars. We are saddened by the news of Rex’s passing this (Sunday) morning. We want to thank our First Responders and Track Officials for all they did last (Saturday) night. Rex was a big part of the racing scene and will truly be missed.

FVN and chillTV pass along heart felt condolences to Rex’s wife Corrina, their family and to all that every met Rex.

Racing at the Agassiz Speedway oval will never be the same.

https://www.agassizspeedway.com/