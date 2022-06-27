Canadian Senior Men’s Basketball Team Featuring Chilliwack Athlete, In Competition in Toronto This Weekend

Toronto/Chilliwack – The Canadian Senior Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team will play host to the Netherlands from June 27-July 2 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. Thirteen athletes will participate in on-court and off-court activities over the six-day camp.

That includes Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull.

The camp will serve as the final preparation for the men’s team before they head to São Paulo, Brazil, for the Americas Cup (July 13-18). The top four men’s teams at the Americas Cup will earn the right to represent the IWBF Americas in Dubai at the World Championships (Nov. 16-27, 2022).

“This camp will serve as the final preparation before our senior men’s team heads to the Americas Cup qualifier,” said Jeff Dunbrack, Wheelchair Basketball Canada High Performance Director. “The games against the Dutch will provide our team with excellent competition as we look to fine-tune aspects of our game before the tournament in Brazil.”

The Canadian men’s team will play in a series of four games against the Dutch during the camp highlighted by the Feature Game on Saturday, July 2 at 4 p.m. ET at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. The Feature Game is free and open to the public.

Those attending the Feature Game will get to see the athletes representing Team Canada this summer at both the Americas Cup and Commonwealth Games.