Paramount Project – Mixed Housing for Seniors and At Risk Youth – Now A Reality (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – It is still a couple of years from opening it’s doors, but the money is set and the paperwork is done.

The Paramount Project, a mix of housing (66 units with 58 for seniors) for seniors and at risk youth ( who have aged out of foster care) as well as some commercial openings, is a reality.

Sitting on the site of the old Paramount Theatre on Yale Road in Downtown Chilliwack, the project is almost 8 years in the making.

Executive Director Diane Janzen said the idea in earnest started in 2016. Millions of dollars from the Province, BC Housing, The Federal government as well as the city, all had to be co-ordinated.

In the video below, Janzen gives an outline of what went into the February 15 announcement. (Other video interviews can be found here).

In March 2021, the City gave its final approval for the project. That FVN story is here.

The original September 2018 FVN story is here.

So what about the original Paramount Theatre sign. Parts of it will be incorporated into the new building to fit into the overall look of District 1881 and the revitalization of the Downtown core.

CCS Executive Director Diane Janzen:

Thank you to the CCS Board of Directors including Luke Zacharias and Paul Donaldson who had this vision. Thank you to BC Housing, CMHC, the City of Chilliwack/CEPCO for donating the land. Kate Healey from CCS our Director has also rocked it. We are looking forward to providing 66 units of affordable housing for seniors and young adults.

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter:

I was honoured to be able to attend the groundbreaking for the Paramount housing development today. This innovative project was organized by Chilliwack Community Services and will provide 58 affordable housing units for seniors. It will also provide eight safe and secure housing units for youth who have aged out of foster care along with programs and services (such as counselling and life-skills training) to help them start building a brighter future.The Government of British Columbia, through BC Housing, has committed $100,000 in grants for construction of the Paramount as well as $400,000 in annual operating funding. The Government of Canada and Chilliwack Community Services are also funding the project, and the City of Chilliwack provided and land and expedited permits to get the project underway. It is amazing what our community can accomplish when we all work together!I’m proud to say that in just over four years, nearly 32 thousand affordable homes are completed or underway throughout BC as a result of our government’s investments!Here in Chilliwack, we have nearly 400 homes complete or underway, including: 74 homes for families, seniors and people living with mobility challenges on Spadina Avenue, and 16 homes for young people with special needs, in partnership with the Cyrus Centre Youth Project.

From BC Housing:

Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing is key to Canada’s pandemic recovery, especially for communities across the country, including in Chilliwack.

Today, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale–Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack, and Ken Popove, Mayor of Chilliwack, announced that construction on a 66-unit affordable rental housing project for independent seniors and youth is underway in Chilliwack.

Located at 46187 Yale Road, the six-storey building called the Paramount will provide 58 units of affordable rental housing for seniors, and eight units for young adults between the ages of 19 and 25. This housing project is unique in Chilliwack, and one of only a few in the province to offer a continuum of affordable housing for youth transitioning from the child welfare system.

Operated by Chilliwack Community Services, the Paramount project will be an innovative, mixed-use development that will include both residential and commercial spaces. The residential space will be a mix of affordable studio, one- and two-bedroom units, including 13 that are wheelchair-accessible, in addition to laundry and lounge spaces. Rents are expected to range from $375 for a studio unit to $1,500 for a two-bedroom unit.

The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, is contributing $7 million in combined Canada Community Housing Initiative and BC Priorities Housing Initiative bilateral agreement grants. The Province, through BC Housing, is providing $105,500 in funding through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, and an annual operating subsidy of $391,522. The City of Chilliwack is providing the land for the project and, as well as over $1 million in waived fees and development costs. The City also expedited development approvals for the project.

Construction is expected to be completed in winter 2024.

Quotes:

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government continues to find ways to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of Canadians, including right here in Chilliwack. This is the National Housing Strategy at work, and we will continue to ensure no one is left behind.”

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale–Langley City –

“The Paramount project is yet another example of what can be achieved when we work together. Through this collaboration, our government is helping to ensure that Chilliwack’s seniors and youth have safe and affordable housing that enables them to thrive.”

Dan Coulter, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia for Chilliwack –

“Too many people in our community, including youth and seniors, don’t have access to the affordable housing they need. That’s why our government is working with partners at all levels of government to build safe and affordable homes where youth can have a stable foundation to take the next steps toward adulthood and seniors can stay connected to their community, while living independently.”

Ken Popove, Mayor of Chilliwack –

“We know from our Housing Needs of Aging Adults study that seniors are the fastest growing age group in Chilliwack, and that housing affordability is the most significant factor they face. The Paramount project will help meet a critical need in the community and will be an important part of the housing continuum for youth and seniors with limited income. We are grateful for the support of the Government of Canada, Province of British Columbia, and Chilliwack Community Services, and look forward to this project’s completion.”

Luke Zacharias, Board President, Chilliwack Community Services –

“Chilliwack Community Services is committed to providing affordable and safe housing for seniors and young adults in Chilliwack and contributing to addressing one of the top needs here in our community. The Paramount Project has been a vision of CCS for many years. It has been realized through the support of the Province of British Columbia, through BC Housing, and the City of Chilliwack for their generous contribution of land and waiving of fees.”

Paramount Project/BC Housing/Feb 2022

FVN Feb 2022 Paramount Project Announcement

FVN Feb 2022 Paramount Project Announcement