Chilliwack Economic Resource Network 2022 Workforce Summit – February 9 & 10

Chilliwack – Are you struggling with hiring and retaining staff?

The Chilliwack Economic Resource Network is holding a 2-day online summit that will provide solutions to the workforce issues we are currently facing around the province. 

With two keynote speakers, two individual education sessions, and two panel discussions, you will come away with relevant information from leaders who work in a cross section of industries that have implemented creative hiring and retention strategies. 

If you are struggling with hiring, retaining, or engaging your staff, please consider joining for the Workforce Connection – Power of People Summit on February 9 and 10, 2022. 

CEPCO/CERN

