UPDATE – Celebration of Life for Mission Towing Legend – Wally Duperon

Mission (Cory Cassel, Roy Hafeli, Jordie Duperon and Nik Duperon Facebook) Mission, B.C. lost a legend January 6.

Jordie Duperon posted to social media that his grandpa, Wally Duperon, the founder of Mission’s oldest family run business, and a regular on Highway Thru Hell-Official Showpage, had passed away.

Mr. Duperon led his family to be one of the most generous and dedicated families Mission has ever known. The list of contributions to our community is way too long to capture in a post but safe to say, if you have lived in Mission for long, you know the Duperon name and their long serving business, Mission Towing, and should already know the impact they have had on Mission.I had the opportunity to meet and talk to Mr. Duperon many times over the years and even got to drive his personal pick-up when my own vehicle was in for repairs a number of years ago. A straight shooter with a big heart and an infectious smile – an all round great guy.RIP Wally. Our thoughts are with the Duperon family as they mourn the loss of their beloved father and grandfather.

Photo from Jordie’s post – love that guy’s crazy grin!

From Highway Thru Hell-Official Showpage and Mission Towing Ltd:

On behalf of the Duperon family, we would like to advise everyone of the plan to celebrate the life of Wally Duperon Sr.There will be a private service due to the COVID-19 restrictions, and a Celebration of Life in the early spring, when the weather is better and an opportunity for all of you who wish to attend. There will be a tow truck procession on the day of the Celebration of Life (details will be provided once the date is set). We appreciate all the thoughts and prayers you have sent.