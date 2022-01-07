chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Interview: Heather Maahs, Chilliwack School Board Trustee: January 6, 2022 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Interview: Heather Maahs, Chilliwack School Board Trustee: January 6, 2022.

Headline News Most Affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Another winter wallop!

• Sticker Shock as Property Assessments arrive in the Mail.

• New measures at long term care facilities to slow COVID in the midst of Omicron variant spike.

• The school year re-starts on a staggered schedule – One Chilliwack School Board Trustee voices concern.

AND

• Looking forward to a soccer and baseball season!

This week we welcome back Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty with “The Welcome Matt!”, and a review of real estate prices for 2021, 2022 projections, an overview on BC Assessments in the mail this week, and whether they impact your property taxes!

Interview: Heather Maahs, Chilliwack School Board Trustee

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™