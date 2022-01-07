Education/Learning Legal News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Interview: Heather Maahs, Chilliwack School Board Trustee: January 6, 2022 (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Jan 7, 2022 ,

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Interview: Heather Maahs, Chilliwack School Board Trustee: January 6, 2022.

Headline News Most Affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Another winter wallop!
• Sticker Shock as Property Assessments arrive in the Mail.
• New measures at long term care facilities to slow COVID in the midst of Omicron variant spike.
• The school year re-starts on a staggered schedule – One Chilliwack School Board Trustee voices concern.
AND
• Looking forward to a soccer and baseball season!

This week we welcome back Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty with “The Welcome Matt!”, and a review of real estate prices for 2021, 2022 projections, an overview on BC Assessments in the mail this week, and whether they impact your property taxes!

Interview: Heather Maahs, Chilliwack School Board Trustee

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

Related Post

News

Friday January 7 School Closures

Jan 7, 2022
News

BC Hydro Lines Down – Frozen Tree Branches On Wires – Thousands in the Dark

Jan 7, 2022
News

Storm UPDATE – Alex Fraser and Port Mann Bridges Re-opened

Jan 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

6 + 20 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Education/Learning Legal News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Interview: Heather Maahs, Chilliwack School Board Trustee: January 6, 2022 (VIDEO)

Jan 7, 2022
News

Friday January 7 School Closures

Jan 7, 2022
News

BC Hydro Lines Down – Frozen Tree Branches On Wires – Thousands in the Dark

Jan 7, 2022
News

Storm UPDATE – Alex Fraser and Port Mann Bridges Re-opened

Jan 7, 2022
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.