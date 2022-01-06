Obituaries

Mission Towing’s Legend – Wally Duperon Dies

ByDon Lehn

Jan 6, 2022

Mission (Cory Cassel, Roy Hafeli, Jordie Duperon and Nik Duperon Facebook) Mission, B.C. lost a legend Thursday morning.

Jordie Duperon posted Thursday that his grandpa, Wally Duperon, the founder of Mission’s oldest family run business, has passed away.

Mr. Duperon led his family to be one of the most generous and dedicated families Mission has ever known. The list of contributions to our community is way too long to capture in a post but safe to say, if you have lived in Mission for long, you know the Duperon name and their long serving business, Mission Towing, and should already know the impact they have had on Mission.I had the opportunity to meet and talk to Mr. Duperon many times over the years and even got to drive his personal pick-up when my own vehicle was in for repairs a number of years ago. A straight shooter with a big heart and an infectious smile – an all round great guy.RIP Wally. Our thoughts are with the Duperon family as they mourn the loss of their beloved father and grandfather.

Photo from Jordie’s post – love that guy’s crazy grin!

Mission Towing/Wally Duperon/Facebook

