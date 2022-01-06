Chilliwack Coliseum Rinkside Bar & Grill’ to be Renovated and Rebranded to ‘Molson Coors Fan Deck’

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs and Molson Coors Beverage Company announced a new multi-year partnership that will help bring the Chiefs hockey experience to a new level for fans at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The current ‘Rinkside Bar & Grill’ will be renovated and rebranded to the ‘Molson Coors Fan Deck’, creating a premium area for fans to socialize, watch the game, and enjoy in-seat food and beverage service from Molson Coors and J’s Kitchen.

“We are thrilled to work with Molson-Coors as we continue to elevate the entertainment value for Chiefs fans at the Chilliwack Coliseum”, said Barry Douglas Chiefs Vice President, Business Operations.

This partnership is another way that Molson Coors says that they are proud to support the communities within the Fraser Valley.

“Molson Coors has been a proud supporter of hockey for generations, and we are very excited about the partnership with our local Chilliwack Chiefs Hockey Club.”

Renovations are expected to start January 2022.

NEWS: The Chilliwack Chiefs and Molson Coors Beverage Company Partner to Bring ‘Molson Coors Fan Deck’ to the Chilliwack Coliseum.



🔗 https://t.co/GKL8ZRHnjr #Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/yG27FrhrcJ — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) January 6, 2022