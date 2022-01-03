What To Do With The Christmas Tree?

Fraser Valley – OK, the holidays are over and yo want to be rid of the tree.

There are options, including in Kent-Agassiz where you can feed it to the goats.

Seriously!

Kent-Agassiz

Why not donate to the goats at Agassiz Goat Dairy Ltd.

Trees must be clean of ornaments and decorations.

Visit www.kentbc.ca/Compost for details.

District of Kent

Abbotsford:

Christmas trees can be cut into smaller pieces and placed in your green compost cart. Please ensure the lid is fully closed on any cart placed at the curb.

Chilliwack: Free Christmas Tree Composting

For residents on the City’s Curbside Collection Program:

January 4 – 14 on your regular collection day

What to do – Trees cut into 4-foot long, 4-foot wide sections (max. 25kg/55lb per section)

Place your bare tree sections at the curb for pick-up.

Please do not place whole Christmas trees in your Green Cart.

Ensure tree sections are less than 1.25m/4′ long and wide, and weigh less than 25kg/55lbs.

Community Drop-Off:

When: December 27 – January 8

During winter hours, Monday – Saturday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Where: Parr Road Green Depot, 45175 Parr Road

Please note that trees with tinsel, flocking, ornaments, or in a plastic bag will not be accepted and should be taken to the Bailey Landfill.

Hope

Valley Waste will be collecting Christmas trees the week of January 10th- 14th. Residents are asked to put clean trees out at the curbside on their regular collection day. Alternatively, trees can be dropped off at the Transfer Station for free from January 10th – 28th.