Environment/Weather/Climate

December 2021 Weather in Review – As the records fell …..

ByDon Lehn

Jan 3, 2022

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack) – On December 1st, the record,’monsoon rains of November,’concluded with a record breaking 18.0 °C temperature (10.8°C above normal.) It was the warmest December day in Chilliwack since the all time maximum record of 19.0°C on December 27th, 1980.

Three record high temperatures occurred: –

Date New Record Previous Record

December 1st High Minimum 9.5 ⁰C (+8.1 ⁰C) 7.2 ⁰C in 1903.

December 1st . High Mean 13.75 ⁰C (+9.45 ⁰C) 10.9 ⁰C in 1958.

December 1st . High Maximum 18.0 ⁰C (+10.8 ⁰C) 15.6 ⁰C in 1958.

(Peak temperature for the month.)

The Canadian high maximum temperature record occurred in Penticton, at 22.5°C!

With a predominant classic ridge of high pressure over the north Pacific, generally cold moist conditions prevailed throughout December. Arctic air and moisture intensified after mid-month. It was the coldest Christmas Day since 1971 and the snowiest since 2008. During the last week sub-zero and snowy conditions prevailed. Five low temperature records, plus wind chill , were observed.

Date. New Record. Previous Record.

December 26th . Low min -12.2°C ( -12.1°C). -10.8 °C in 1996.

December 26th Low mean -11.75°C ( -13.95°C) -8.7°C in 1971.

December 26th Low max -11.3 °C ( -15.9°C ) -7.4°C in 1934.

(The coldest day in Chilliwack in 25 years. -11.5°C on December 28th, 1996.)

December 27th Low min -16.4°C, with a wind chill at – 26°C! The coldest Chilliwack temperature since the -19.0 °C on November 27th, 1985. Previous low min for date was -14.4°C in 1968.

December 27th. Low mean -14.3 °C (-16.7°C) -13.3 °C in 1968.

The month and year concluded with cold temperatures, but clear sunny skies.
A hope for a better and brighter New Year to come!

With mean temperatures 2.94⁰C below normal, at 0.36°C, it was the coldest December since 2008.

Rainfall was 55% below normal but with snowfall 179% above normal. However with total precipitation 38.9% below normal it was the 23rd consecutive December with below the 30 year average.

VariableDecember 202130 Year Average
Mean Maximum2.68 C6.2 C
Mean Minimum-1.95 C0.4 C
Mean Temperature0.36 C3.3 C
Rainfall117.4 mm259.6 mm
Snowfall62.4 cm34.8 cm
Total Precipitation179.8 mm294.4 mm
Days of Rain17 days18 days
Days of Snow12 days5 days
Total Days of Precipitation23 days22 days
Frosts1613
Relative humidity average72.48 %.

Related Post

Environment/Weather/Climate

What To Do With The Christmas Tree?

Dec 31, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate

Chilliwack Temperature Records Fell for December 27, 2021

Dec 28, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate News

City of Chilliwack – Record Cold Temperatures for December 27, 2021

Dec 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 × two =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Legal

Changes are Coming to the Intersection of Teskey/Sylvan/Lutz In Chilliwack- Starting January 4

Jan 3, 2022
Education/Learning Legal

Chilliwack School Board’s Return To Class Rollout January 4, 10

Jan 3, 2022
Environment/Weather/Climate

December 2021 Weather in Review – As the records fell …..

Jan 3, 2022
News

FVN AM News Monday January 3, 2022. Icy Roads, Government Stat Holiday (VIDEO)

Jan 3, 2022
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.