Chilliwack – On December 29, Education Minister Whiteside and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Henry announced that there will be a delay to the start of school for students until Monday, January10.

All staff will return to work Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The District will be updating its Communicable Disease Prevention Plan to reflect these additional measures.

The full statement is below if you have not yet received email’s from the Chilliwack School District Superintendent Rohan Arul-pragasam.

