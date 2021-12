Chilliwack (environment Canada) – The record numbers continue to fall during this arctic outflow.

For December 27,

Recent Daily Weather Records for Chilliwack

2021-12-27 Minimum Temperature -16.1 °C 2021-12-27 Minimum High Temperature -13.8 °C 2021-12-27 Minimum Relative Humidity 33 %

New daily weather records for December 27 2021: https://t.co/4dUAx3rDh4 pic.twitter.com/NBCYqyGYVi — WX Chilliwack (@wa_chilliwack) December 28, 2021