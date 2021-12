Fraser River/Fraser Valley – Usually when you think of ice floes on the Fraser River, you think upcountry and not the Fraser Valley.

But then again, this cold snap is not the norm.

FVN’s reporter took a few pictures near Island 22.

FVN/Dec 27, 2021

Laura Carter took these in Hope:

Nancy and Mike Volpe via Peter Vogel posted from Maple Ridge to Twitter.

Ice floes forming in the Fraser River at Maple Ridge. A slice of Canadiana. Photos sent to me by a friend. Normally such floes only appear after quite a few days of cold but the near-record lows have accelerated this. #BCstorm @FraserVN pic.twitter.com/mBbpiYGCrM — Peter Vogel (@PeterVogel) December 27, 2021

Ice floes forming in the Fraser River at Maple Ridge. Looking west, towards Port Hammond, and beyond to Vancouver. Photo sent to me by a friend. Normally such floes only appear after quite a few days of cold but the near-record lows have accelerated this. #BCstorm @FraserVN pic.twitter.com/emoDHFdPbE — Peter Vogel (@PeterVogel) December 27, 2021