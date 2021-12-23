MP Strahl Takes On Facebook, Claiming Censorship Over A Christmas Posting

Ottawa/Toronto/California/Fraser Valley – Ever been put into Facebook jail?

FVN has and would not be surprised if you were too.

This time it was Chilliwack Hope MP Mark Strahl and he is angry. He posted Christmas wishes on line BUT Facebook’s algorithms said it broke their protocol and the posting was banned.

Strahl appealed and it was reinstated.

Strahl claims this was censorship that didnt meet with Meta’s standards. (Meta is the corporate owner of Facebook).

The Original video is here –

Strahl posted – Facebook declared that my ad to wish my constituents a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays “didn’t comply with their Discriminatory Practices policy.” The text with the ad literally said: “From my family to yours, have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”We successfully appealed, however, this is a glaring example of censorship and overreach by tech giant companies who control so much of the online space. We must be vigilant to ensure that we always stand up for free speech and fight back against any attempts by these companies, or our governments, to stifle it.So, once again, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from my family to yours. Ignore the Scrooges and Grinches who, incredibly, would try to shut you down for saying so.