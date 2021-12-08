Sports

TWU Men’s Soccer – Sandbagging For Flood Relief

ByDon Lehn

Dec 8, 2021

Langley – Seeing the hardship that many B.C. families faced as a result of the recent flood disasters, Jeff Gamache, TWU Director of Athletics, put out a challenge to the student athletes on campus.

The idea was that each athletic team would take the initiative to organize a time when the team or most of the team could go and help a family in need. A member from the TWU community, whose family lived in Arnold, B.C., had five feet of water accumulate inside her family home. Her family, along with many neighbours, had to evacuate.

Flood relief and recovery in that region is still ongoing. 

“Christian discipleship is not just head knowledge, it is heart-affecting—and we meet needs wherever we see them” – Jeff Gamache

TWU Men's Soccer – Sandbagging For Flood Relief

