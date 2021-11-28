News

Nooksack River Spills Its Banks – City of Sumas Washington Sounded the Flood Siren (3:13PM Sunday)

Don Lehn

Nov 28, 2021

Sumas Washington – Sumas Flood update Sunday November 28th at 3:13pm.

We just sounded the flood siren in Sumas because the Nooksack River has come over the bank in Everson and is going across Main Street.As a reminder, there might only be a short amount of time before the roads going in and out of Sumas could be closed due to high water. After that point, it will be safer to shelter in place. Please make any necessary preparations now.

At the 2PM briefing, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun ominously said that it was just a matter of time that flood water from the Nooksack would reach Sumas Prairie on the Canadian side of the 49th.

