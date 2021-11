Fraser Valley – FVRD, the Fraser Valley Regional District now have an Emergency Status Map where you can view current Evacuation Orders, Alerts, reported incidents, sandbag distribution sites, ESS Reception Centre locations, and road information.

The on line tool can be viewed here. http://ow.ly/T9Zt50GWMqA

We now have an Emergency Status Map where you can view current Evacuation Orders, Alerts, reported incidents, sandbag distribution sites, ESS Reception Centre locations, and road information. https://t.co/t3bSivL5vu pic.twitter.com/1PHHofd0dP — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) November 25, 2021