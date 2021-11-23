John Reischman and the Jaybirds Come to Harrison (VIDEO)

Harrison Hot Springs – After 20 months, The Harrison Festival Society will be returning to their home venue of the Harrison Memorial Hall on December 3rd, 2021, for a show featuring bluegrass masters John Reischman and the Jaybirds.

Bluegrass Unlimited calls John Reischman “one of the world’s undisputed masters” of the mandolin, famed for outstanding tone and taste.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. Kids 12 and under are free. All patrons 12 and over must have proof of full vaccination. For more information on tickets, safety guidelines, and the artist, visit harrisonfestival.com.