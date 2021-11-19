3PM Friday – Highway 3 and 7 Open to Essential Travel Only

Fraser Valley – A route to the southern interior of British Columbia is open for goods movement and people travelling for essential purposes only, using Highway 7 and Highway 3.

Essential purposes for travel are defined in the Travel Restrictions Order through the Emergency Program Act. Checkpoints will be in place and travel restrictions will be enforced.

This progress will enable the movement of goods and supplies from the Lower Mainland to get to the rest of B.C. and other provinces.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff and highway maintenance contractors have worked around the clock since Sunday to remove debris, repair road surfaces and reopen both highways.

Highway 5 eastbound of Hope remains closed.

Highway 1 to from Hope to Boston Bar is open for emergency access only.

Highway 1 east of Boston Bar is closed with an unknown estimated time of opening.

If it is not essential, don’t travel. Obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Check DriveBC.ca for additional updates.