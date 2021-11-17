Cultus Lake Clean Up Continues Wednesday Morning

Cultus Lake – From Cultus Lake Community Association:

Cultus Lake Update as of 5:30 AM Wednesday November 17 2021

* Crews are working tirelessly to clear roads and debris, please ensure that you keep your distance and appreciate them from afar.

* Roads in and out of the lake are still experiencing flooding and are difficult to drive. Stay home and off roads if at all possible.Highway 1 remains closed between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

*The foreshore, Main Beach, and docks remain underwater and covered in debris, Making this area very dangerous, please exercise extreme caution.

*Schools remain closed.

* Power has been restored to the remainder of homes in Cultus Lake

* Food in grocery stores and gas is being depleted rapidly, resulting in shortages.

Thank you again to everyone working long hours and trying to mitigate damage. Also a big shout out to all the “elf’s” out there checking on neighbours, offering assistance and support.

Pictures from Cultus Lake Photography/Ted Sauriol