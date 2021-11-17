UPDATE – 7:30 AM Wednesday – City of Abbotsford – Barrowtown Pump Station Holding (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – 7:30 AM NOVEMBER 17 UPDATE – The Barrowtown Pump Station is holding its own… barely. In the morning briefing, Mayor Henry Braun says the pump station is handling a half million gallons of water per minute. The extra flood water is coming from the American side of the flooding with the Nooksack River. Chilliwack and Abbotsford crews have put together a sandbag system which is holding its own. A homemade dam is helping the cause.

Braun said “this pump station was never designed to handle water from another country”.

The Fraser River has dropped two metres. The weather is helping and another drop of another metre will assist the Barrowtown Pump System to alleviate some pressure. Flood gates connected to the Fraser could be opened should the water drop continues.

There are no major weather events on the horizon although a full moon will impact the water.

From FVRD Chair Jason Lum:

Great to see an overwhelming response for people wanting to help sandbag, but you can all stand down now. We do not need any more people at this time. There are more people than jobs to do, and you are starting to block our emergency services crews. If you want to help – please STOP sharing the group posts from earlier, and correct the ones that are still asking for more people to come to Barrowtown.

From AbbyPD:

The Emergency Operations Center is asking the public to NOT attend the Barrowtown pump station in the attempt to assist emergency crews. Crews on site are seeing the public arrive in this area which is hampering emergency operations currently underway.

NOVEMBER 16 STORY -The City of Abbotsford is issuing an immediate & urgent notice to all residents that did not yet evacuate Sumas Prairie to evacuate immediately.

That affects 200 properties with 300 residents.

Conditions within Sumas Prairie since 7 PM Tuesday night have escalated and pose a significant risk to life. Barrowtown Pump Station is failing. There are four pumps in the station however, Mayor Henry Braun said in his 9 PM Tuesday address that just one pump failure will bring the Sumas Lake back. The Mayor has had conversations with the PMO in Ottawa and the Provincial Safety Minister.

RT A history lesson from Bob Kronbauer@BobKronbauer – For those who don’t know, the flooding in Abbotsford is happening where a lake once was, up until the 1920s when they drained it. A pump station failure is now imminent and the lake is apparently filling up again. This is very, very bad.

!!! EMERGENCY UPDATE: The Cit The City of Abbotsford is issuing an immediate & urgent notice to all residents that did not yet evacuate Sumas Prairie to evacuate immediately. Conditions within tSumas Prairie within the last hour have escalated & pose a significant risk to life. pic.twitter.com/vQBDlStqma — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 17, 2021

This event is anticipated to be catastrophic. Residents remaining and can’t evacuate safely are requested to call 911 and report their location immediately. — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 17, 2021