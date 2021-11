Chilliwack – The next meeting for the Chilliwack branch of the Prostate Cancer Support Groups is Thursday December 2.

The 7:00 PM meetingd will be offered by web conference. The speaker will be Shreyas Lingadahalli on “Finding new therapies for Prostate Cancer.” Attendees may ask questions on the chat line. Everyone is welcome.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506.