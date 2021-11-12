UPDATE – Vaccination Efforts in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – From the City of Chilliwack media release:

As we head into cold and flu season, Chilliwack City Council would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has received their COVID-19 vaccine so far. If you haven’t had the chance to get vaccinated yet, Council urges you to do the right thing and get vaccinated. Being vaccinated protects you, your family, friends and neighbours against COVID-19.

While everyone wants to get back to normal, we need to do so safely, and the Provincial Health Officer has made it clear that getting vaccinated is part of that process. Fortunately, Chilliwack is making great strides forward in our vaccination rates. According to the BCCDC dashboard, as of November 9, 2021, 81% of people in Chilliwack have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 76% are fully vaccinated.

From October 25-31, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.4% of cases in BC, and from October 18-31, they accounted for 72.4% of hospitalizations. Anyone who has questions or concerns about getting vaccinated is encouraged to seek health information from a medical professional, such as your doctor or nurse practitioner, or by calling 8-1-1.

Regional health orders remain in place for Chilliwack at this time. Once those are lifted, it will still be important for everyone to follow provincial health orders and get vaccinated if they are able.

To find more information about COVID-19 vaccination, please visit the Province’s website.