Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Hallmark on the Park in Abbotsford

ByDon Lehn

Nov 12, 2021

Surrey/Abbotsford – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at The Emerald at Elim Village in Surrey and Hallmark on the Park in Abbotsford.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website

Related Post

Health & Lifestyle

World Diabetes Day – Sunday November 14. One Fitness Expert Notes, Every Day Should Be World Diabetes Day (INTERVIEW)

Nov 12, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

UPDATE – Vaccination Efforts in Chilliwack

Nov 12, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Record OD Numbers Continue to Climb – More Than 1500 Lives Lost in BC – First Nine Months of 2021 – Abbotsford and Chilliwack Also On Record Pace

Nov 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Hallmark on the Park in Abbotsford

Nov 12, 2021
News

Protest Planned Against Abbotsford Dairy Farm Owner Accused of Animal Abuse

Nov 12, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

World Diabetes Day – Sunday November 14. One Fitness Expert Notes, Every Day Should Be World Diabetes Day (INTERVIEW)

Nov 12, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

UPDATE – Vaccination Efforts in Chilliwack

Nov 12, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.