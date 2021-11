Fraser Valley – Lest we forget. Images and video from November 11, 2021 Remembrance Day ceremonies.

You will notice a heart felt moment at the Downtown Chilliwack Cenotaph as a father and son are paying their respects. A gust of wind blows down a few wreaths and without missing a beat, the young man scoops them back up and re-positions them.

FVN November 11, 2021 – Chilliwack Downtown Cenotaph

Lest we forget. Age will not weary them, nor the year’s condemn. We will remember them. pic.twitter.com/x3PriuCWNS — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) November 11, 2021