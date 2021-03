Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Hames Hot Mic! with Clint Hames: “Louis De Jaeger”, Season 2, Episode 1.

Season 2 launches with Clint Hames very special guest, Louis De Jaeger, Minister of Economic Develop for the Metis BC Nation.

We like to thank our sponsor for this series, Simpson Notaries!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™