Chilliwack School Board Passes Budget 6-1 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The nuts and bolts of the 2020-2021 amended budget for the Chilliwack School Board passed on Tuesday evening by a vote of 6-1.

Trustee Darrel Ferguson was the lone negative vote. This was from recent concerns that the budget proceeding go back behind closed doors. A ruling quashed by Chair Willow Reichelt due to protocol and keeping budget numbers in the public.

Gerry Slykhuis, Secretary Treasurer recommended the Board of Education approve the transfer of $2,106,259 from the Operating Fund to Local Capital, and that $5,028,301 of the Local Capital Funds be designated as Internally Restricted-School Capital Commitments.

There was public concern that if the Board did not pass the budget prior to the February 28 deadline from the Ministry of Education, that the Ministry did have the power to fire the entire board, and run the district until the 2022 Municipal Elections.

The entire board meeting can be found here under February 23,2021

Prior to the regular meeting, Dr. Carin Bondar was sworn in as the new Trustee after her recent by-election win. Social media erupted as to why Barry Neufeld was not there.

Chair Reichelt: Trustee Neufeld is barred from in camera meetings for the rest of the school year. He is not barred from public meetings and received the same invite to Carin Bondar’s inauguration as every other trustee.

That video is below: