Dave Sidhu Running for Abbotsford’s Vacant Council Seat

Abbotsford – Chilliwack has had a by-eleciton for School Board and Mission will be looking for a new Mayor. Abbotsford also has a vacancy. To replace Bruce Banman as Councilor now that Banman is an MLA.

Dave Sidhu wants to be that candidate.

On social media he stated:

As a young father, I want to ensure that Abbotsford is a place that can provide opportunities for families – opportunities for this generation and the next. With this in mind, I am honoured to be putting my name forward in seeking to represent Abbotsford on City Council. Community service has always been an integral part of my life; and it’s what I hope to do while on council: serve all members of our community with equality, dignity, and respect.

Sidhu’s Facebook page can be found here.

Sidhu is the owner/operator of an independent information source (similar to FVN) The Patrika, which is an Abbotsford publication. He is the current President of the Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association, a director with the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation and a member of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commrece.