Sto:lo Virtual Market

Fraser Valley – A message from the Stolo Business Association that the Stó:lō Virtual Market is on line.

Get the word out there and support local Indigenous businesses. If you’re an Indigenous business, you’re welcome to join and begin promoting your business. Just follow the rules in the ‘about’ section of the group.

A virtual market featuring locally Indigenous owned businesses operating within S’olh Temexw, the Stó:lō Traditional Territory. Buy local. Buy small business. Buy sustainability. Buy Indigenous!

Happy shopping.