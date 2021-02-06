Unique Get Together Society Opens to Assist Youth and Adults Dealing with Mental, Emotional and Spiritual Challenges (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Pacific Autism Family Network (PAFN) opened in December 2019. On Yale Road across the street from the new Algra Brothers development, it is a centre of excellence and network of supports for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families.

One of those supports is called the Unique Get Together Society. Debra Abraham is the Founder and describes the mission statement:

UGTS is dedicated to empowering Indigenous and other underserved communities, individuals and families. Dedicated to strengthening their overall physical, mental, social-emotional, and spiritual development. Assist families, communities and individuals through or services such as nutritional health, family support advocacy and subsidies. To fight racial and other social inequalities. With love and compassion.

Abraham in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn:

Snoezelen Room

