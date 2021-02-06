Algra Bros Change Up District 1881 Art Work

Chilliwack – Just before Christmas, Algra Brothers, as part of the District 1881 Downtown Chilliwack Renaissance and Re-development, put up three interesting light box art pieces.

They have since been swamped out with new art and a promotion of parking availability behind the Chilliwack Business Centre and Pacific Autism Network (also the home of Unique Get Together Society).

As you are traveling Westbound on Yale past Nowell , you will see the distinctive signs.