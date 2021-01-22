How BC Will Roll Out Vaccine Plan From Now To September

Victoria – BC is a step closer to receiving their COVID-19 immunizations.
Phase 1 (current phase)
Timeline: December 2020 to February 2021
- Residents and staff in long-term care facilities
- Individuals assessed for and awaiting long-term care
- Residents and staff of assisted-living residences
- Essential visitors to long-term care facilities and assisted-living residences
- Health-care workers providing care for COVID-19 patients in settings like intensive care units, emergency departments, paramedics, medical units and surgical units
- Remote and isolated Indigenous communities
Phase 2
Timeline: February to March 2021
- Seniors aged 80+ who are not immunized in Phase 1
- Indigenous (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) seniors age 65 and over, and Elders and additional Indigenous communities not immunized in Phase 1
- Hospital staff, community general practitioners and medical specialists not immunized in Phase 1
- Vulnerable populations living and working in select congregated settings
- Staff in community home support and nursing services for seniors
Phase 3 – General population immunization
Timeline: April to June 2021
*Timeline may change based on vaccine availability
People aged 79 to 60, in five-year increments (D1 = first dose/D2 = second dose)
- Aged 79-75; D1: April/D2: May
- Aged 74-70, D1: April/D2: May
- Aged 69-65; D1: May or June/D2: June or July
- Aged 64-60; D1: June/D2: July
- Aged 69-16 who are clinically extremely vulnerable; D1/D2 April – June
Note: As additional vaccines are approved and become available, people who are front-line essential workers or work in specific workplaces or industries may also be able to start receiving vaccines later in Phase 3 and into Phase 4.
Phase 4
Timeline: July to September 2021
*Timeline may change based on vaccine availability
People aged 59 to 18, in five-year increments: (D1 = first dose/D2 = second dose)
- Aged 59 to 55; D1: July/D2: August
- Aged 54 to 50; D1: July/D2: August
- Aged 49 to 45; D1: July/D2: August
- Aged 44 to 40; D1: July/D2: August
- Aged 39 to 35; D1: July or August/D2: August or September
- Aged 34 to 30; D1: August/D2: September
- Aged 29 to 25; D1: August or September/D2: September
- Aged 24 to 18; D1/D2: September
Immunization for clinically extremely vulnerable individuals
British Columbians aged 69 to 16 with the following conditions will be eligible for earlier immunization in Phase 3, as they are deemed clinically extremely vulnerable:
- solid organ transplant recipients
- people with specific cancers:
- people with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy
- people with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy
- people with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment
- people having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer
- people having other targeted cancer treatments that can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP (Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase) inhibitors
- people who have had bone marrow or stem-cell transplants in the last six months or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs
- people with severe respiratory conditions, including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- people with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency, homozygous sickle cell disease)
- people on immunosuppression therapies enough to significantly increase risk of infection (biologic modifiers, high-dose steroids, AZT, cyclophosphamide)
- people who had a splenectomy (spleen removed)
- adults with very significant developmental disabilities that increase risk (details to come)
- adults on dialysis or with chronic kidney disease (Stage 5)
- women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired
- significant neuromuscular conditions requiring respiratory support
