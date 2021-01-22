How BC Will Roll Out Vaccine Plan From Now To September

Victoria – BC is a step closer to receiving their COVID-19 immunizations.

Phase 1 (current phase)

Timeline: December 2020 to February 2021

Residents and staff in long-term care facilities

Individuals assessed for and awaiting long-term care

Residents and staff of assisted-living residences

Essential visitors to long-term care facilities and assisted-living residences

Health-care workers providing care for COVID-19 patients in settings like intensive care units, emergency departments, paramedics, medical units and surgical units

Remote and isolated Indigenous communities

Phase 2

Timeline: February to March 2021

Seniors aged 80+ who are not immunized in Phase 1

Indigenous (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) seniors age 65 and over, and Elders and additional Indigenous communities not immunized in Phase 1

Hospital staff, community general practitioners and medical specialists not immunized in Phase 1

Vulnerable populations living and working in select congregated settings

Staff in community home support and nursing services for seniors

Phase 3 – General population immunization

Timeline: April to June 2021

*Timeline may change based on vaccine availability

People aged 79 to 60, in five-year increments (D1 = first dose/D2 = second dose)

Aged 79-75; D1: April/D2: May

Aged 74-70, D1: April/D2: May

Aged 69-65; D1: May or June/D2: June or July

Aged 64-60; D1: June/D2: July

Aged 69-16 who are clinically extremely vulnerable; D1/D2 April – June

Note: As additional vaccines are approved and become available, people who are front-line essential workers or work in specific workplaces or industries may also be able to start receiving vaccines later in Phase 3 and into Phase 4.

Phase 4

Timeline: July to September 2021

*Timeline may change based on vaccine availability

People aged 59 to 18, in five-year increments: (D1 = first dose/D2 = second dose)

Aged 59 to 55; D1: July/D2: August

Aged 54 to 50; D1: July/D2: August

Aged 49 to 45; D1: July/D2: August

Aged 44 to 40; D1: July/D2: August

Aged 39 to 35; D1: July or August/D2: August or September

Aged 34 to 30; D1: August/D2: September

Aged 29 to 25; D1: August or September/D2: September

Aged 24 to 18; D1/D2: September

Immunization for clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

British Columbians aged 69 to 16 with the following conditions will be eligible for earlier immunization in Phase 3, as they are deemed clinically extremely vulnerable:

solid organ transplant recipients

people with specific cancers: people with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy people with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy people with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment people having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer people having other targeted cancer treatments that can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP (Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase) inhibitors people who have had bone marrow or stem-cell transplants in the last six months or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

people with severe respiratory conditions, including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

people with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency, homozygous sickle cell disease)

people on immunosuppression therapies enough to significantly increase risk of infection (biologic modifiers, high-dose steroids, AZT, cyclophosphamide)

people who had a splenectomy (spleen removed)

adults with very significant developmental disabilities that increase risk (details to come)

adults on dialysis or with chronic kidney disease (Stage 5)

women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired

significant neuromuscular conditions requiring respiratory support