chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 10, 2020 – Changes at BIA, COVID Doesn’t Like Hockey (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-The Executive Director of the Business Improvement Association is leaves post.

-New Chilliwack MLA’s Kelli Paddon and Dan Coulter are witness to their first throne speech.

-First, many Cultus Lake Trees disappeared. Now it’s Christmas lights!

AND

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with sports events and schedules.

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™