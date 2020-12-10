AbbyPD – Arrest Made in August 30 Drive By Shooting on Mayfair Avenue

Abbotsford – December 10 UPDATE – On August 29, Abbotsford Patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 33800 block of Mayfair Ave.

Amritpal Singh SARAN, 22-years of age has been arrested in connection with the incident. The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of:

• Unlawfully Discharging A Firearm

• Possess Firearm without Licence and/or Registration

• Storage of Firearm Contrary to Regulation

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

If you are involved in the gang lifestyle or know of someone you are concerned about, call the Gang Intervention Team at 604-864-4898 or visit the AbbyPD website under the Gang Strategy section https://www.abbypd.ca/pathways-referral.

AUGUST 30 ORIGINAL STORY – Late Saturday Night (@9:55PM) , Abbotsford Police were called to the 33800 block of Mayfair Avenue for a report of a shots fired.



Upon arrival, officers spoke to the 22-year-old victim, who advised that he and his girlfriend were in their vehicle in the driveway, when the occupants of a dark pick-up fired a gun towards him, hitting their vehicle in the driveway and the residence. The occupants of the suspect vehicle fled the area.

Fortunately, no one was injured.



Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, while the motive is not known at this time, police do not believe this was a random attack.



Abbotsford Police Patrol officers, Forensic Identification Unit officers and Major Crime Detectives continue their investigation this morning, collecting evidence and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.



