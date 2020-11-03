Chilliwack Real Estate – Record October Sales, Blanket Drive November 21

Chilliwack – An unexpected side effect of the COVID pandemic has once again pushed home sales in Chilliwack and area to a record breaking October.

The trend to working more safely from home continues to see strong investment in local real estate with increased affordability, more space and an attractive lifestyle being big draws.

In October, there were 391 home sales, once again posting an all-time record. The dollar value reached just over $241 million, almost double of October one year ago. Notably strong were sales of apartments/condos and homes over the $1 million dollar mark, according to the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB) President, Kim Parley.

“What a million dollars can buy you in greater Vancouver versus what you can buy in the Chilliwack area is night and day. In general, with the increasing ability to work from home, a nice home with a yard is attainable to those living in the Metro areas, as is the opportunity to buy that first condo”.

Of the 391 sales last month, the highest number (39) were in the $500,000 – $549,999 range, followed by 34 sales in the ranges just below and above. There were 30 sales of homes over the $1 million mark, including three over $2 million.

What is missing is inventory. With only 811 active listings as of October 31, a number of home sales last month closed at beyond asking price. If you are considering taking advantage of the historically low lending rates and downsizing or moving up, now is the time! There are buyers in the wings for all types of housing.

BLANKET DRIVE TAKES ON NEW LOOK

Helping someone in need cope with the onset of colder weather has never been easier. The annual CADREB Blanket Drive will take place on one specific day this year, and just requires a drive-through.

Please drop off gently used (or new) blankets, warm clothing, or new socks and underwear Saturday, November 21 from 10 am – 4 pm at 45495 Luckakuck Way (old Sears parking lot), and a volunteer would be happy to receive the items. Please be sure all used items have been freshly laundered (for safety, as they will be cleaned again) and wear a face covering.

Also, non-perishable food items are also welcomed at that time, for the Salvation Army Community food Bank.