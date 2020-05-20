TRAFFIC – Lanes Closed on 200 Street (Langley) for Culvert Replacement

Langley – One of the busiest stretches of roadway in the Township of Langley will be under construction over the next six weeks or so, and motorists are advised to avoid the 6500 Block of 200 Street while vital infrastructure is replaced.

An aging culvert is being upgraded, and to accommodate the work, north- and southbound lane closures will be in effect on 200 Street between 64 Avenue and 66 Avenue from Tuesday, May 19 through early July. Two-way traffic flow will be maintained at all times, but with only one lane open in each direction, motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, and consider taking a different route during construction.

This section of 200 Street is one of the most frequently-travelled areas in the Township, used by as many as 40,000 vehicles per day. While the work will be done as quickly as possible, delays are unavoidable.

The project is being undertaken to replace the current culvert, an old storm sewer pipe that is partially made of wood. The aging culvert is deteriorating and to address the risk for culvert and road failure, it must now be replaced with a new concrete box culvert with a life expectancy of over75 years.

The culvert is located on Matheson (Logan) Creek, a designated fish habitat, and the new box culvert is designed to ensure fish can pass through.

While lane closures will remain in place throughout the project, to minimize disruption to nearby residents, construction will take place during daytime and early evening hours only, and no work is planned for Sundays or statutory holidays. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled or extended, as required.

The project is jointly funded by the Township of Langley and TransLink through TransLink’s Major Road Network (MRN) program, which provides funding to local governments to ensure large structures such as culverts, retaining walls, and bridges along the MRN are in safe condition.

For the latest traffic impacts, visit tol.ca/roads.