New Supportive Homes Coming to Mission

Mission/Victoria – The Province, through BC Housing, is teaming up with the City of Mission and Mission Community Services Society (MCSS) to develop approximately 50 new supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness in the community.

MCSS, an experienced non-profit housing provider, will operate the homes, located at 7460 Hurd St. The society will provide residents with support services, including daily meals, life-skills training, employment assistance and counselling, physical and mental health resources, and access to addiction treatment and recovery services. At least two staff members will always be on site.

“MCSS is proud to partner with BC Housing to offer more supportive housing in Mission,” said Michelle Puffer, executive director, MCSS. “We believe this addition to the housing continuum already in Mission will continue to help support our vulnerable population in achieving a stable housing environment, and that this will enable clients to keep positively moving forward.”

The development will transform Dr. Humes Memorial Park into modular homes for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. The City of Mission identified this site as an appropriate location for much-needed supportive housing due to its proximity to community and health-care services. The city will be reaching out to the community to ask what improvements can be made to the other neighbourhood park, Kinsmen West Park.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC