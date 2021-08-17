Chilliwack Orchestra Baroque Ensemble and Belle Voci Present Jesu Meine Freude, by J.S. Bach – September 4 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – An unforgettable show is set to hit the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 4, when the Chilliwack Orchestra Baroque Ensemble and Belle Voci join together for a stunning concert to usher in the return of shows to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Presented by the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society, Jesu Meine Freude, by J.S. Bach will be an event that dazzles and enchants you, while also being an incredible fundraising concert that supports local musicians.

Performing an intimate rendition of “Jesu Meine Freude” by J.S. Bach, the ensemble will also sing a selection of music, such as Pearsall’s beautiful “Lay a Garland” and the dazzling Agnus Dei from Missa Papae. Jesu Meine Freude by J.S. Bach will be an unforgettable event that will entrance you from start to finish.

“We enjoy making music together and being able to sing and play such gorgeous music is such an honour and thrill for us. We are so excited to get back to sharing our love of music with patrons,” says the Chilliwack Symphony Orchesta’s music director and conductor Paula DeWit. “We have assembled a baroque ensemble to enjoy with an intimate presentation of Jesu Meine Freude by the great J.S. Bach. It is one of my absolute favorite pieces. Joining them will be our vocal ensemble, Belle Voci who will also sing a few lovely pieces to delight your ears! We can’t wait to see you!”

Working in partnership with the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra, the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is thrilled to bring the first show of 2021. With admission by donation, all proceeds will go directly towards the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra, supporting this incredible local group of musical artists after a trying year. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this spectacular event and celebrate the return of live performances to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre!

With the constantly changing environment of a COVID-19 world, The Society strives towards keeping pace and making sure The Centre is functioning at the highest level of safety protocols, while also keeping the arts alive. The Society continuously strives to provide the community with a place to be immersed in arts and culture, to provide the community with a gathering place for creative expression, discovery, imagination and inspiration, and we cannot wait to welcome you back.

Jesu Meine Freude, by J.S. Bach is generously sponsored by the Support of Workers in Live Arts and Musical Sector Fund: The Department of Canadian Heritage.

Jesu Meine Freude, by J.S. Bach is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 4, 2021, at 2:00pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are by donation, and registration is required. For more information, and to register, contact the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).