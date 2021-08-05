Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission, Tree Farm License 26 – CLOSED Again – Wildfire

Mission – AUGUST 5 UPDATE – The City of Mission has closed several trails and park areas due to the extreme fire hazard rating across the region.



Areas currently closed to the public are all of Fraser River Heritage Park, including the greenways, the forested trail systems, and the trails connecting to Westminster Abbey.



Mission Municipal Forest’s Tree Farm Licence #26 is also closed, including the Stave West Forest and Recreation Area, Hunter Road, and Red and Bear Mountain. Only vehicles travelling to designated and reserved campsites or the BC Hydro Boat Launch will be allowed in the area at this time.

No other activities are permitted in the area until the fire hazard is significantly reduced, at which time the City will provide an update.



This integrated response is from a number of key service providers including the Mission Fire Department, Mission Forestry Department, RCMP, Ministry of Forests,Lands, Natural Resources & Rural Development (FLNRO), BC Conservation Officer Service, BC Hydro, and Mission Bylaws.



Enforcement is in place, and those who do not follow the closures and fire ban during this time may be subjected to fines.

Fraser River Heritage Park and the Municipal Forest (TFL26) trails and parks systems are currently CLOSED. https://t.co/wnBvH992Le pic.twitter.com/lh3Ud1uFwE — City of Mission (@Mission_BC) August 5, 2021

AUGUST 3 UPDATE 2:51PM Tuesday – The City of Mission set up the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) just after 12:30 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, due to a fire in Fraser River Heritage Park which started a 10:40am.



The Mission Fire Department was notified of smoke on Heritage Mountain where upon arrival the fire was determined to be a quick moving wildfire. With support from a helicopter from the Coastal Fire Centre, the leading edge of the fire was extinguished allowing the ground crews access with the fire quickly guarded.



The evacuation of 66 residents from Tooley Place took place, with these residents now allowed home, but remaining on alert overnight.



Crews are expected to remain on scene for the remainder of Tuesday afternoon and will be conducting checks throughout the night to ensure no hot spots reoccur.



The total area directly impacted is estimated to be 0.8 hectare.



The park remains closed until further notice as crews assess and investigate the area, the public are asked to stay clear of the park, which includes the use of drones.



Emergency Alerts and notifications for Mission are broadcasted on the Alertable App which can be downloaded in the App store on any mobile device.

City of Mission

City of Mission