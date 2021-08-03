Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission Now CLOSED – Cleanup After an Active Fire

Mission – UPDATE 2:51PM Tuesday – The City of Mission set up the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) just after 12:30 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, due to a fire in Fraser River Heritage Park which started a 10:40am.



The Mission Fire Department was notified of smoke on Heritage Mountain where upon arrival the fire was determined to be a quick moving wildfire. With support from a helicopter from the Coastal Fire Centre, the leading edge of the fire was extinguished allowing the ground crews access with the fire quickly guarded.



The evacuation of 66 residents from Tooley Place took place, with these residents now allowed home, but remaining on alert overnight.



Crews are expected to remain on scene for the remainder of Tuesday afternoon and will be conducting checks throughout the night to ensure no hot spots reoccur.



The total area directly impacted is estimated to be 0.8 hectare.



The park remains closed until further notice as crews assess and investigate the area, the public are asked to stay clear of the park, which includes the use of drones.



Emergency Alerts and notifications for Mission are broadcasted on the Alertable App which can be downloaded in the App store on any mobile device.

City of Mission

