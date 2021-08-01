Obituary – Chris Genge, Long Time Member of West Coast Kart Club – Service on Thursday August 5

Fraser Valley – From the West Coast Kart Club:

Fellow racers,It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of long time member Chris Genge.

Thanks to Chris many current and passed members got introduced into karting. We will remember Chris as a humble and honest person who always was ready to give a helping hand with a smile.Karting and car racing has been a passion of Chris for decades and he was a well known person at our track, Greg Moore Raceway and Rivers Edge in Mission.

For those who knew Chris there is a service held on August the 5th in Abbotsford, BC.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to BC Cancer Society.

More information here: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/…/christopher-genge…

Erik GerlofPres. WCKC