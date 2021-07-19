REACTION – Fully Vaccinated U.S. Citizens Can Enter Canada August 9, The Rest of the World September 7 (VIDEO EXPLANATION OF RULES)

Ottawa – (With files from CPAC/MSN/CP) – Prime Minister Trudeau and BC Premier John Horgan hinted at this last week. It’s now official.

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed into Canada as of Aug. 9, joined by the rest of the world Sept. 7, federal officials announced Monday as the country prepares to lower border barriers that were erected to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This is of great relief locally for residents of Point Roberts, Washington. The remote peninsula that was literally cut off from mainland USA for almost 18 months.

Officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived beginning the second week of August for eligible travellers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

The move comes two weeks after the Canada Border Services Agency began waiving quarantine rules for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents. It remained unclear Monday if or when the Biden administration plans to reciprocate for visitors to the U.S.

“The Surrey Board of Trade is pleased with these announcements to bring tourism back to our region, but no plan is announced for fully vaccinated Canadians to travel to the US or to international destinations,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade. “We know that travel must be based on health and science, but a tentative plan including what the US government is thinking in terms of travel requirements is needed.”

International students, immigrants, and travellers will need to provide an official translation of their vaccination record in English or French. All documents must be uploaded into the ArriveCan web portal or app 72 hours prior to entry.

All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test result. However effective August 9, 2021, the Government of Canada is adjusting its post-arrival testing strategy for fully vaccinated travellers. Using a new border testing surveillance program at airports and land border crossings, fully vaccinated travellers will not need a post-arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a Day 1 COVID-19 molecular test. There are no changes to the mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travellers.

Fully vaccinated Canadians travelling to the US will be able to take their pre-travel test and have it effective upon return if they are travelling for 72 hours or less.

Additional announcements include:

· Passenger flights will now be able to land at 5 additional airports in Halifax, Quebec, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Winnipeg.

· Children under 12 will be exempt from quarantine requirements, can accompany parent or guardian to their destination but should avoid group settings such as schools, camp, and daycare for 14 days.

· Hotel stay requirements will be eliminated, unvaccinated travellers will be able to go to their quarantine location for their 14 day quarantine.

US air passengers will not be required to have pre-departure temperature screening as of August 9. This is already eliminated for domestic flights.

· Restrictions on private and commercial flights from India will be extended for another 30 days.

