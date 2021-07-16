Abbotsford Police Issue Public Safety Warning About Gang Member Jason Himpfen

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) believe that compelling circumstances exist to issue a warning that Jason HIMPFEN poses a significant risk to the safety of the community and anyone who may be associated with him.

Jason HIMPFEN is involved in the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict. As many gang-related shootings occur in public places, this means that Jason HIMPFEN’s presence in public places creates a serious risk to public safety.

The AbbyPD is taking this step to raise awareness about the threat to public safety and is asking anyone who sees Jason HIMPFEN in a public place to first leave the area for their safety and then contact the AbbyPD at 604-859-5225. Where possible, police officers will attend that location and take steps to maintain public safety.

The AbbyPD believes it is in the public’s best interest that Jason HIMPFEN’S identity is known so anyone associated with or in close physical proximity to him clearly understands their safety could be at risk. Jason HIMPFEN is 45 years old, 5 ft 10 ins (178 cm), 200 lbs (91 kgs), with short dark hair and hazel eyes. He frequently wears a full beard.

Abby PD provided before and after pictures.

Abby PD James Himpfen 2021